Global Metakaolin Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Metakaolin Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Metakaolin market size.

About Metakaolin:

Metakaolin is a dehydroxylated form of the clay mineral kaolinite. Metakaolin is available in many different varieties and qualities. The purity will define the binding capacity for free lime. Some of them also provide special reactivity.

Top Key Players of Metakaolin Market:

BASF

Imerys

I-Minerals

SCR-Sibelco

Thiele Kaolin

Burgess

Poraver

Advanced Cement Technologies

KERAMOST

Arciresa

Metacaulim

Yukun Minine

MMK

Jinyu Kaolin Chemical

Jinyang Kaolin

Infrastructure Works

Commercial

Industrial and Residential Buildings

Artifacts

Other Scope of Metakaolin Market:

Currently, some companies in the world can produce metakaolin product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals, SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin, etc. The production of metakaolin increased from 219 K MT in 2011 to 268 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.47%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Metakaolin differs from other supplementary cementitious materials like fly ash, slag or silica fume, in that it is a not a by-product of an industrial process; it is manufactured for specific purpose under controlled conditions. It can be widely used in ceramics, construction, refractories, foundry, frits, fiberglass, glass wool, ceramic fiber, adhesives, plastics, rubber, etc. Survey results showed that infrastructure works is the major consumption of metakaolin with the market share of 49.62% in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more metakaolin. So, metakaolin has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for metakaolin is kaolin. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of metakaolin industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Metakaolin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.