Global Metakaolin Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

December 18, 2019

Metakaolin

GlobalMetakaolin Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Metakaolin market size.

About Metakaolin:

Metakaolin is a dehydroxylated form of the clay mineral kaolinite. Metakaolin is available in many different varieties and qualities. The purity will define the binding capacity for free lime. Some of them also provide special reactivity.

Top Key Players of Metakaolin Market:

  • BASF
  • Imerys
  • I-Minerals
  • SCR-Sibelco
  • Thiele Kaolin
  • Burgess
  • Poraver
  • Advanced Cement Technologies
  • KERAMOST
  • Arciresa
  • Metacaulim
  • Yukun Minine
  • MMK
  • Jinyu Kaolin Chemical
  • Jinyang Kaolin

    Major Types covered in the Metakaolin Market report are:

  • ï¼2Î¼m
  • 2~10Î¼m
  • 10~20Î¼m
  • ï¼20Î¼m

    Major Applications covered in the Metakaolin Market report are:

  • Infrastructure Works
  • Commercial
  • Industrial and Residential Buildings
  • Artifacts
  • Other

    Scope of Metakaolin Market:

  • Currently, some companies in the world can produce metakaolin product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals, SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin, etc. The production of metakaolin increased from 219 K MT in 2011 to 268 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.47%.
  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
  • Metakaolin differs from other supplementary cementitious materials like fly ash, slag or silica fume, in that it is a not a by-product of an industrial process; it is manufactured for specific purpose under controlled conditions. It can be widely used in ceramics, construction, refractories, foundry, frits, fiberglass, glass wool, ceramic fiber, adhesives, plastics, rubber, etc. Survey results showed that infrastructure works is the major consumption of metakaolin with the market share of 49.62% in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more metakaolin. So, metakaolin has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The major raw material for metakaolin is kaolin. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of metakaolin industry.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Metakaolin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Metakaolin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Metakaolin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metakaolin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metakaolin in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Metakaolin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Metakaolin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Metakaolin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metakaolin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Metakaolin Market Report pages: 139

    1 Metakaolin Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Metakaolin by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Metakaolin Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Metakaolin Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Metakaolin Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Metakaolin Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Metakaolin Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Metakaolin Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Metakaolin Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Metakaolin Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.