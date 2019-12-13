Global Metal Casing Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Metal Casing is a kind of casing used on the electronic equipment. Metal casing is mainly produced from aluminum and magnesium alloy. In this report, metal casing mainly refers to the metal casing used in Mobile phone, Ultrabook, Tablet, Digital camera, Wearable device, Movable power source and so on.

Metal casing market kept growing in recent years. As many mobile phones manufacturers publish mobile phones with metal casing, metal casing market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into metal casing industry. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in China and TaiwanViewed from the demand side, the current demand for metal casing product is growing.

At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Main manufacturers in the market are Catcher, Foxconn, Waffer, Ju Teng, Pegatron etc.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Catcher

Foxconn

Waffer

Ju Teng

Pegatron

Dynacast

BYD

Everwin Precision

Dongguan Janus

Victory Precision

Tongda Group Metal Casing Market by Types

Stamping

Die Casting

Extrusion/ CNC Metal Casing Market by Applications

Mobile Phone

Ultrabook

Tablet

Digital Camera

Wearable Device