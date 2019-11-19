Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Metal 3D printing processes be used to manufacture complex, bespoke parts with geometries that traditional manufacturing methods are unable to produce.

Metal 3D printed parts can be topologically optimized to maximize their performance while minimizing their weight and the total number of components in an assembly.

Metal 3D printed parts have excellent physical properties and the available material range includes difficult to process otherwise materials, such as metal superalloys.

The material and manufacturing costs connected with metal 3D printing is high, so these technologies are not suitable for parts that can be easily manufactured with traditional methods.

At present, in the developed countries the metal material based 3D printing industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world large manufacturers are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, they have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and the technical level is in a leading position.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sandvik

GKN Hoeganaes

LPW Technology

Carpenter Technology

Erasteel

Arcam AB

Hoganas

HC Starck

AMC Powders

Praxair

Concept Laser

EOS

Jingye Group

Osaka Titanium Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market by Types

Iron-based

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Others Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market by Applications

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare