Global Metal Tube Rotameter Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Global “Metal Tube Rotameter Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Metal Tube Rotameter market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Metal Tube Rotameter industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

ABB

Forbes Marshall

Brooks

Yokogawa

Swagelok Company

Parker Hannifin

OMEGA Engineering

TOKYO KEISO

Siemens

Chemtrols

Metal Tube Rotameter is basically a variable area flow meter. The differential pressure across the annulus area is constant and the flow rate is measured as a function of the position of annulus area created by float position. The position of the float is sensed by a magnet and indicated on the dial in terms of flow rate.Europe was the largest consumption market with a market share of 25.83% in 2012 and 25.07% in 2017 with a decrease of 0.76%. North America and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 20.72% and 20.83% in 2016. The Metal Tube Rotameter market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application. As a whole, with the emphasis on environmental protection and peoples awareness of environmental protection, new energy development is rapid, instead of part of the petrochemical industry. So, chemical, oil and gas and petrochemical industry investment will continue to slow down, but there are some food and beverage, medicine, nuclear power and municipal growth and other industries is still optimistic in the future. The Metal Tube Rotameter market competition will be more intense.The Metal Tube Rotameter market was valued at 460 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 680 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Tube Rotameter. Metal Tube Rotameter Market by Applications:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food industry

Others Metal Tube Rotameter Market by Types:

Class 4.0

Class 2.5

Class 1.6