Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Metalworking Fluid Additives Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This report mainly covers Metalworking Fluid Additives market, by Fluids (Water Soluble, Neat Oils, Synthetic Oils); by Additives (Lubricity Agents, Emulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Defoamers); by application(Aerospace and automotive, Firearms and defense equipment, Oilfield equipment, Electronic tools, and Others).

North America and Europe are the main production regions. In 2016, with regard to the production aspect, North America accounted for about 37.43% market share, and Europe accounted for about 36.82% market share. With regard to consumption aspect, in 2016, North America accounted for about 23.58% market share, and Europe accounted for about 26.53% market share. Asia is the biggest consumption region with 40.80% consumption share in 2016.

In the Metalworking Fluid Additives market enterprises, the main suppliers are Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS, Ingevity, Chevron Oronite, Dover Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Dow, etc. And Lubrizol is the largest suppliers. In 2016, Lubrizol accounted for about 23.95% production share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Afton

FUCHS

Ingevity

Chevron Oronite

Dover Chemical

Evonik Industries

BASF

Vanderbilt Chemicals

Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Market by Types

Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines?Specialty amines?`

Biocides

Other Metalworking Fluid Additives Market by Applications

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids