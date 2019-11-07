Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market 2019 | Upcoming Trends, Industry Segments, Growth, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global “Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Celanese

Shell Chemicals

Dow Chemical

Arkema

Solvay (Rhodia)

Monument Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Japan Refine

Weifang Yihua

Hubei Jusheng

Scope of the Report:

With developed manufacturing technology, America is the largest supplier of MIBC, occupying 48% production market share. On the other hand, America is also the largest consumption market with sales market share of 42%. Europe followed, with a sales market share of 32% and production market share of 30%.

Generally, the high-purity MIBC is widely used in various lubricant, paintings and coatings. In the last several years, the fast development of automotive industry drives the demand of lubricant and mass constructions also required these paintings and coatings.

On the other hand, the price of MIBC was followed the price trend of oil in the last several years. The price wave of raw materials also influenced MIBC’s price largely. In addition, the consumption market is relative little due to the substitute products.

The worldwide market for Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

98.0% Type

98.5% Type

99.0% Type

99.5% Type On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Lube oils & Hydraulic fluids

Mining

Paints & Coatings

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Some Points from TOC: 1 Market Overview 1.1 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Introduction 1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1.2.1 Type 1 1.2.2 Type 2 1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 1.3.1 Application 1 1.3.2 Application 2 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 1.5 Market Dynamics 1.5.1 Market Opportunities 1.5.2 Market Risk 1.5.3 Market Driving Force 2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Manufacture 1 2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 Manufactures 1 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 2.2 Manufacture 2 2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) … 3 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.1 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.2 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.3 Market Concentration Rate 4 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Analysis by Regions … 12 Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Forecast (2019-2024) 13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 14 Research Findings and Conclusion



