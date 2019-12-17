Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market 2020: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is an aromatic diisocyanate. Three isomers are common, varying by the positions of the isocyanate groups around the rings: 2,2-MDI, 2,4-MDI, and 4,4-MDI. The 4,4 isomer is most widely used, and is also known as 4,4-diphenylmethane diisocyanate..

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Covestro

DowDuPont

Huntsman

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical and many more. Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market can be Split into:

Crude Oil

Propylene

Aniline

Benzene. By Applications, the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market can be Split into:

Construction

Insulation

Refrigeration

Packaging

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Paints & Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants