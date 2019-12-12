 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Metronidazole Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Metronidazole

Global Metronidazole Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Metronidazole Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Metronidazole is an antibiotic and antiprotozoal medication, with the chemical formula C6H9N3O3 of can be used either alone or with other antibiotics to treat pelvic inflammatory disease, endocarditis, and bacterial vaginosis among others. Metronidazole is white crystalline powder, which can also be called as Fragyl Orvagil, Trichazol, Metronid, etc.
The metronidazole industry concentration is not high. In the world wide, China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry and the giant manufactures mainly focus in Hubei provinceï¼such as Hongyuan and Yinhe. With the future capacity growth, China metronidazole production is in the rising trend.
With the raw material changes, the global metronidazole average price is in the decline trend. The global metronidazole production shows an increasing trend.
All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of the metronidazole industry. In two years, with the development of the metronidazole industry, waste water has become a serious source of pollution. Therefore some companies mainly pay attention to improving technology process, in order to form circular production and reduce costs.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hongyuan Pharmaceutical

  • Yinhe Aarti Pharmaceutical
  • Saikang Pharmaceutical
  • Zhongan Pharmaceutical
  • Wuyao Pharmaceutical
  • Yichang Changjiang Pharmaceutical
  • Tongji Pharmaceutical
  • Hongda Pharmaceutical
  • Topsun Pharmaceutical
  • Unichem Laboratories
  • CordenPharma Farchemia
  • API Polpharma
  • Manav Drugs
  • Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
  • Aarti Drugs

    Metronidazole Market by Types

  • Glyoxal Process
  • Ethidene Diamine Process
  • Others

    Metronidazole Market by Applications

  • Metronidazole Tablets
  • Metronidazole Capsule
  • Metronidazole Injection
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Metronidazole Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Metronidazole Segment by Type

    2.3 Metronidazole Consumption by Type

    2.4 Metronidazole Segment by Application

    2.5 Metronidazole Consumption by Application

    3 Global Metronidazole by Players

    3.1 Global Metronidazole Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Metronidazole Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Metronidazole Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Metronidazole by Regions

    4.1 Metronidazole by Regions

    4.2 Americas Metronidazole Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Metronidazole Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Metronidazole Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Metronidazole Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Metronidazole Distributors

    10.3 Metronidazole Customer

    No. of pages: 165

