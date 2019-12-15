Global Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel market size.

About Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel:

This report studies the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel market, Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel is a new type of galvanized steel on which aluminum-magnesium alloy coating by zinc (Zn), aluminum (Al) (3.5-11)%, magnesium (Mg) 3% to form high-temperature curing. Its structure by Zn, Al and Zn2-Mg the dense structure constitutes a total of three, so that the steel surface to form a layer of compact and effective to prevent corrosion factor through the barrier.

Top Key Players of Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market:

rcelorMittal

NISSHIN STEEL CO

POSCO

NSSMC

Shandong Kerui Steel

Thin Carbon Steel

Conventional Carbon Steel

Thick Carbon Steel

Special Made Carbon Steel Major Applications covered in the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market report are:

Construction

Automotive

Agricultural applications

Green house structures

Rail road

Electric power communication

Industrial HVAC

Other applications Scope of Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market:

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, followed by North America, with about 20.42% market share in 2017.

ArcelorMittal, NISSHIN STEEL CO, POSCO and NSSMC are the biggest four players in Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel market. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

The worldwide market for Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.