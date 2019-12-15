 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel

GlobalMg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel market size.

About Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel:

This report studies the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel market, Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel is a new type of galvanized steel on which aluminum-magnesium alloy coating by zinc (Zn), aluminum (Al) (3.5-11)%, magnesium (Mg) 3% to form high-temperature curing. Its structure by Zn, Al and Zn2-Mg the dense structure constitutes a total of three, so that the steel surface to form a layer of compact and effective to prevent corrosion factor through the barrier.

Top Key Players of Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market:

  • rcelorMittal
  • NISSHIN STEEL CO
  • POSCO
  • NSSMC
  • Shandong Kerui Steel

    Major Types covered in the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market report are:

  • Thin Carbon Steel
  • Conventional Carbon Steel
  • Thick Carbon Steel
  • Special Made Carbon Steel

    Major Applications covered in the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market report are:

  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Agricultural applications
  • Green house structures
  • Rail road
  • Electric power communication
  • Industrial HVAC
  • Other applications

    Scope of Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market:

  • Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, followed by North America, with about 20.42% market share in 2017.
  • ArcelorMittal, NISSHIN STEEL CO, POSCO and NSSMC are the biggest four players in Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel market. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.
  • The worldwide market for Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Mg-Al-Zinc Coated Carbon Steel Market Report pages: 124

