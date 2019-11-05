Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Industry 2024: Worldwide Size, Share, Key Companies, Demands, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research Report

Global “MI Neurosurgery Devices Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the MI Neurosurgery Devices Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the MI Neurosurgery Devices industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.
The Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- Medtronic
- Stryker Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Boston Scientific
- B.Braun
- Carl Storz
- Smith & Nephew
- Conmed Corporation
- Zimmer Holdings
- Richard Wolf
- NICO
- Achkermann
- Integra LifeScience
- Scope of the Report:
- The classification of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices includes Miniature video cameras, Special surgical instruments and External video monitors. The proportion of Miniature video cameras in 2015 is about 27.07% and the proportion keeps steady.
- Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is widely used in Intracranial Surgery, Endonasal Neurosurgery, and Spinal Surgery. The most proportion of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is Endonasal Neurosurgery, and the consumption in 2015 is 62.59 M USD.
- North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.58% % in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.85%. China consumption market share is about 5.42%.
- The market is relatively small and concentrated by different product type. Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific and B.Braun are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
- The worldwide market for MI Neurosurgery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Miniature video cameras
- Special surgical instruments
- External video monitorsOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Intracranial Surgery
- Endonasal Neurosurgery
- Spinal Surgery
- OtherThis report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
