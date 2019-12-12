Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The MI Neurosurgery Devices Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Miniature video cameras (Endoscopes), Special surgical instruments and External video monitors used in the intracranial surgery, endonasal neurosurgery, and spinal surgery and so on.

The classification of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices includes Miniature video cameras, Special surgical instruments and External video monitors. The proportion of Miniature video cameras in 2015 is about 27.07% and the proportion keeps steady.Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is widely used in Intracranial Surgery, Endonasal Neurosurgery, and Spinal Surgery. The most proportion of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is Endonasal Neurosurgery, and the consumption in 2015 is 62.59 M USD.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.58% % in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.85%. China consumption market share is about 5.42%.The market is relatively small and concentrated by different product type. Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific and B.Braun are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific

B.Braun

Carl Storz

Smith & Nephew

Conmed Corporation

Zimmer Holdings

Richard Wolf

NICO

Achkermann

Integra LifeScience MI Neurosurgery Devices Market by Types

Miniature video cameras

Special surgical instruments

External video monitors MI Neurosurgery Devices Market by Applications

Intracranial Surgery

Endonasal Neurosurgery

Spinal Surgery