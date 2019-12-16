Global Micro-needling Unit Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Micro-needling Unit Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Micro-needling Unit market size.

About Micro-needling Unit:

Micro needling is based on the use of tiny needles to create micro channels (tiny holes) in the skin. The process stimulates your skinâs natural ability to heal itself and in the process produces collagen and elastin.

Top Key Players of Micro-needling Unit Market:

dge Systems

Dermapen

Mcure

Weyergans High Care

Bomtech Electronics

Eclipse Aesthetics

UNION MEDICAL

Beautylife

MBE

Dermaroller

CRL

Refine USA

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13969391 Major Types covered in the Micro-needling Unit Market report are:

Manual Type

Automatic Type Major Applications covered in the Micro-needling Unit Market report are:

Commercial Use

Household Use Scope of Micro-needling Unit Market:

The global average price of Micro-needling Unit is in the decreasing trend, from 14.61 USD/Unit in 2012 to 13.38 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Micro-needling Unit includes manual type, automatic type, and the proportion of manual type in 2016 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The worldwide market for Micro-needling Unit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 32 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.