Global Micro-needling Unit Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Micro-needling Unit

GlobalMicro-needling Unit Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Micro-needling Unit market size.

About Micro-needling Unit:

Micro needling is based on the use of tiny needles to create micro channels (tiny holes) in the skin. The process stimulates your skinâs natural ability to heal itself and in the process produces collagen and elastin.

Top Key Players of Micro-needling Unit Market:

  • dge Systems
  • Dermapen
  • Mcure
  • Weyergans High Care
  • Bomtech Electronics
  • Eclipse Aesthetics
  • UNION MEDICAL
  • Beautylife
  • MBE
  • Dermaroller
  • CRL
  • Refine USA

    Major Types covered in the Micro-needling Unit Market report are:

  • Manual Type
  • Automatic Type

    Major Applications covered in the Micro-needling Unit Market report are:

  • Commercial Use
  • Household Use

    Scope of Micro-needling Unit Market:

  • The global average price of Micro-needling Unit is in the decreasing trend, from 14.61 USD/Unit in 2012 to 13.38 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Micro-needling Unit includes manual type, automatic type, and the proportion of manual type in 2016 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Micro-needling Unit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 32 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Micro-needling Unit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Micro-needling Unit Market Report pages: 116  

