Global Micro Pump Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Global “Micro Pump Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Micro Pump Market. The Micro Pump Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Micro Pump Market: 

Micro pump refers to the pumps having functionality dimension in micro meter range. Micro pumps are specially used in microfluidic research and they are one of the most developed microelectromechanical system (MEMS) device. Micro pumps operates on different principle compared to existing traditional pumps including centrifugal and axial pumps.The key drivers of micro pump market include improved accuracy compare to traditional pumps, less power consumption and their cost. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are complex design and small scale integration. Growing applications in biotechnology, micro chemical systems, chip integrated cooling system has introduced new opportunities in the micro pump market.The global Micro Pump market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Micro Pump Market:

  • IDEX Corporation (U.S.)
  • KNF Neuberger (U.S.)
  • Microfluidica (U.S.)
  • Servoflo (U.S.)
  • Advanced Microfluidics (Switzerland)
  • Alldoo MicroPump (China)
  • Biochem Fluidics (U.S.)
  • Cole-Parmer Instrument (U.S.)
  • Dolomite Centre (U.K.)
  • Takasago Electric (Japan)
  • TOPS Micro Pump (China)
  • World Precision Instruments (U.S.)
  • Xavitech (Sweden)

    Regions covered in the Micro Pump Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Micro Pump Market by Applications:

  • Medical
  • Environmental
  • Security Applications
  • Other

    Micro Pump Market by Types:

  • Mechanical Micro Pump
  • Non-Mechanical Micro Pump

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Micro Pump Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Micro Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Micro Pump Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Micro Pump Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Micro Pump Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Micro Pump Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Micro Pump Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Micro Pump Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Micro Pump Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Micro Pump Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Micro Pump Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Micro Pump Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Micro Pump Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Micro Pump Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Micro Pump Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Micro Pump Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Micro Pump Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Micro Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Micro Pump Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Micro Pump Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Micro Pump Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Micro Pump Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Micro Pump Revenue by Product
    4.3 Micro Pump Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Micro Pump Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Micro Pump by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Micro Pump Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Micro Pump Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Micro Pump by Product
    6.3 North America Micro Pump by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Micro Pump by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Micro Pump Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Micro Pump Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Micro Pump by Product
    7.3 Europe Micro Pump by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Micro Pump by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Micro Pump Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Micro Pump Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Micro Pump by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Micro Pump by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Micro Pump by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Micro Pump Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Micro Pump Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Micro Pump by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Micro Pump by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Micro Pump by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Micro Pump Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Micro Pump Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Micro Pump by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Micro Pump by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Micro Pump Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Micro Pump Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Micro Pump Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Micro Pump Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Micro Pump Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Micro Pump Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Micro Pump Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Micro Pump Forecast
    12.5 Europe Micro Pump Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Micro Pump Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Micro Pump Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Micro Pump Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Micro Pump Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

