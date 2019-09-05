Global Microbial Biosurfactants Market Size 2023: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

Microbial Biosurfactants market report covers present development, trends, market share, involved market segments with the effect of drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Microbial-derived surfactants or microbial biosurfactants are surface-active compounds produced by a variety of microbes from renewable feedstock. These surfactants replace their synthetic counterparts as they are derived from renewable feedstock with better quality or efficiency. Major microbial biosurfactants used in the industry include rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, surfactin and emulsan. Microbial surfactants have excellent emulsifying, dispersing and foaming properties. They are effective at extreme pH, temperatures and salinity. Therefore, microbial biosurfactants are used in major application segments such as detergents, personal care, enhanced oil recovery, agrochemicals and bioremediation.

Microbial Biosurfactants Market Segmentations:

Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Top Manufacturers:

SyntheZyme LLC, AGAE Technologies, LLC, Soliance, Saraya, MG Intobio, Ecover

By Product

Rhamnolipids, Sophorolipids, Mannosylerythritol lipids (MEL), Others ( Other glycolipids, fatty acids and polymeric surfactants)

By Application

Household detergents, Industrial & Institutional cleaners, Personal care, Oilfield chemicals, Agricultural chemicals, Food processing, Textiles, Others (Bioremediation, medical and pharmaceutical),

Regional Microbial Biosurfactants Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

Detailed TOC of 2018-2023 Global and Regional Microbial Biosurfactants Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Industry Overview Production Market Analysis Sales Market Analysis Consumption Market Analysis Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis Major Type Analysis Major Application Analysis Industry Chain Analysis Global and Regional Market Forecast Major Manufacturers Analysis New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

