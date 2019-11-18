Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) is a biological based technology consisting in manipulating function or structure, or both, of microbial environments existing in oil reservoirs. The ultimate aim of MEOR is to improve the recovery of oil entrapped in porous media while increasing economic profits. MEOR is a tertiary oil extraction technology allowing the partial recovery of the commonly residual two-thirds of oil, thus increasing the life of mature oil reservoirs.

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery is widely used in Onshore Oilfield, Offshore Oilfield. The most proportion of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery is Onshore Oilfield, and the proportion in 2017 is 83.40%. The trend of dental Onshore Oilfield is increasing.

North America is the largest production region for Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery, with a market share nearly 29% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest production region with market share of 24%.

Market is still at very beginning, StatOil, Titan oil recovery, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and DuPont the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

StatOil

Titan Oil Recovery

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

ConocoPhillips

DuPont

Genome Prairie

Chemiphase

CNPC

Ground Method

OnshoreÂ Oilfield