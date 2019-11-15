Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Microneedle drug delivery systems usually include hollow microneedle and solid microneedle technology, offer patient-friendly delivery solutions for vaccines or difficult-to-deliver biologics for particularly needle-phobic patients.

Intradermal drug delivery is increasingly recognized as a potential solution to many of the challenges faced by new and existing medicines. Intradermal dosing provides the opportunity to more effectively administer agents such as small molecules, biologics, and vaccines, allowing for improved bioavailability. Nonetheless, the widespread use of this route of administration continues to be limited by technical challenges in the performing of intradermal injections, which requires specialized training and has poor reproducibility.

Microneedles are a rapidly growing technology developed to solve issues surrounding intradermal drug administration. While many microneedle platforms have been developed over nearly 2 decades, the issues and concerns remain largely the same.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

Zosano Pharma

Becton-Dickinsonï¼BDï¼Technologies

Nanopass Technologies

Corium

Valeritas

Nitto

Microdermics

TheraJect

Inc

Vaxxas

Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Types

Hollow Microneedle Technology

Solid Microneedle Technology

Dissolving Microneedles Technology Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Applications

Drug Delivery

Vaccine Delivery