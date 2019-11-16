Global Micronized PTFE Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Micronized PTFE Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Micronized PTFE Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Micronized PTFE, also known as PTFE micro powder, is low molecular weight, micronized white particle. It is used where higher surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties are required. Micronized PTFE is prepared by the utilization of PTFE resin or TFE monomer. At present, the main industrialization process is resin degradation using the virgin or recycled PTFE scrap.

Micronized PTFE is low molecular weight, micronized white particle and the particle size is around 3-20 um in diameter. They are additives in polymers, inks, or paintings which offer the great abilities to against friction, chemical resistance and the role as an insulator.

The micronized PTFE industry is relatively concentrated. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

The global consumption of micronized PTFE increased from 13840 MT in 2012 to 16129 MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. USA is the biggest consumption region with the consumption market share of 26.91% in 2016, followed by China. The top five players are: Solvay, Daikin, Shamrock Technologies, 3M and Chemoursï¼DuPont). Tianyuxiang is the China leader. In the next five years, the global consumption of micronized PTFE will maintain 4.29% average annual growth rate.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Solvay

Daikin

Shamrock Technologies

3M

Chemoursï¼DuPont)

Micro Powder (MPI)

AGC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Kitamura

Fluorez Technology

MAFLON

Tianyuxiang

Nanjin Tianshi

3F Micronized PTFE Market by Types

Monomer Polymerization

Resin Degradation Micronized PTFE Market by Applications

Industrial Plastics

Inks

Painting

Lubricants & Grease