Global Micronized PTFE Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Micronized PTFE

GlobalMicronized PTFE Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Micronized PTFE market size.

About Micronized PTFE:

Micronized PTFE, also known as PTFE micro powder, is low molecular weight, micronized white particle. It is used where higher surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties are required. Micronized PTFE is prepared by the utilization of PTFE resin or TFE monomer. At present, the main industrialization process is resin degradation using the virgin or recycled PTFE scrap.

Top Key Players of Micronized PTFE Market:

  • Solvay
  • Daikin
  • Shamrock Technologies
  • 3M
  • Chemoursï¼DuPont)
  • Micro Powder (MPI)
  • AGC
  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals
  • Kitamura
  • Fluorez Technology
  • MAFLON
  • Tianyuxiang
  • Nanjin Tianshi
  • 3F

    Major Types covered in the Micronized PTFE Market report are:

  • Monomer Polymerization
  • Resin Degradation

    Major Applications covered in the Micronized PTFE Market report are:

  • Industrial Plastics
  • Inks
  • Painting
  • Lubricants & Grease
  • Others

    Scope of Micronized PTFE Market:

  • Micronized PTFE is low molecular weight, micronized white particle and the particle size is around 3-20 um in diameter. They are additives in polymers, inks, or paintings which offer the great abilities to against friction, chemical resistance and the role as an insulator.
  • The micronized PTFE industry is relatively concentrated. There is increasing demand for high-end products.
  • The global consumption of micronized PTFE increased from 13840 MT in 2012 to 16129 MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. USA is the biggest consumption region with the consumption market share of 26.91% in 2016, followed by China. The top five players are: Solvay, Daikin, Shamrock Technologies, 3M and Chemoursï¼DuPont). Tianyuxiang is the China leader. In the next five years, the global consumption of micronized PTFE will maintain 4.29% average annual growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for Micronized PTFE is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Micronized PTFE in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Micronized PTFE product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Micronized PTFE, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Micronized PTFE in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Micronized PTFE competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Micronized PTFE breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Micronized PTFE market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Micronized PTFE sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Micronized PTFE Market Report pages: 118

    1 Micronized PTFE Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Micronized PTFE by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Micronized PTFE Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Micronized PTFE Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Micronized PTFE Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Micronized PTFE Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Micronized PTFE Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Micronized PTFE Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Micronized PTFE Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Micronized PTFE Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

