Global Micronized PTFE Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Micronized PTFE Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Micronized PTFE market size.

About Micronized PTFE:

Micronized PTFE, also known as PTFE micro powder, is low molecular weight, micronized white particle. It is used where higher surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties are required. Micronized PTFE is prepared by the utilization of PTFE resin or TFE monomer. At present, the main industrialization process is resin degradation using the virgin or recycled PTFE scrap.

Top Key Players of Micronized PTFE Market:

Solvay

Daikin

Shamrock Technologies

3M

Chemoursï¼DuPont)

Micro Powder (MPI)

AGC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Kitamura

Fluorez Technology

MAFLON

Tianyuxiang

Nanjin Tianshi

Monomer Polymerization

Resin Degradation Major Applications covered in the Micronized PTFE Market report are:

Industrial Plastics

Inks

Painting

Lubricants & Grease

Others Scope of Micronized PTFE Market:

Micronized PTFE is low molecular weight, micronized white particle and the particle size is around 3-20 um in diameter. They are additives in polymers, inks, or paintings which offer the great abilities to against friction, chemical resistance and the role as an insulator.

The micronized PTFE industry is relatively concentrated. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

The global consumption of micronized PTFE increased from 13840 MT in 2012 to 16129 MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. USA is the biggest consumption region with the consumption market share of 26.91% in 2016, followed by China. The top five players are: Solvay, Daikin, Shamrock Technologies, 3M and Chemoursï¼DuPont). Tianyuxiang is the China leader. In the next five years, the global consumption of micronized PTFE will maintain 4.29% average annual growth rate.

