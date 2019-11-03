Global Mining Dump Trucks Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Mining Dump Trucks Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Mining dump trucks are designed for transportation of loosened rocks on technological haul roads at open-pit mining sites under different climatic conditions. These trucks can be used in construction of large industrial structures and hydraulic facilities, in construction of highway systems as well as in technological departments of the enterprises of processing industry.

The global average price of Mining Dump Trucks is in the decreasing trend, from 464 K USD/unit in 2013 to 430 K USD/unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Mining Dump Trucks by GVW includes Lesser than 100 MT, 100-200 MT and Higher than 200 MT. The proportion of Lesser than 100 MT in 2017 is about 77%, and the proportion is stable in the last several years.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%. Besides, the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia are enjoying considerable growth rate. The market in South America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. GDP of countries South America is expanding at a significant growth rate.

