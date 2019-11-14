Global Mobile ANPR Cameras Industry 2025: Worldwide Size, Share, Key Companies, Demands, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research Report

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd.

Vigilant Solutions Inc.

Q-Free ASA, Genetec, Inc.

Siemens AG

PIPS Technology Ltd.

Tattile Srl

Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd.

Bosch Security Systems

3M Company

Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

CA Traffic Limited

ELSAG North America

COBAN Technologies

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Mobile ANPR Cameras Market Segment by Type

Closed-Circuit Television

Road-Rule Enforcement Camera

Others

Mobile ANPR Cameras Market Segment by Application

Traffic Management

Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Parking Management

Access Control