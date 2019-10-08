Global Mobile Crane Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

Mobile crane means a lifting device incorporating a cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom designed to be moved between operating locations by transport over the road.The most basic type of mobile crane consists of a steel truss or telescopic boom mounted on a mobile platform, which may be rail, wheeled (including truck carriers) or caterpillar tracks. The boom is hinged at the bottom, and can be raised and lowered by cables or by hydraulic cylinders.In this report, we mention the mobile crane including rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane and truck crane, do not include crawler crane.

Liebherr

Tadano

Manitowoc

XCMG

Terex

Zoomlion

Sany

kobelco crane

Hitachi Sumitomo

Furukawa UNIC

Sichuan Changjiang

Altec Industries

Action Construction Equipment

Elliott Equipment

Escorts Group

Liugong

Böcker Maschinenwerke

liaoning fuwa

Manitex

Mobile Crane Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Mobile Crane Market Types:

Crawler Crane

All Terrain Crane

Truck Crane

Trailer-Mounted Crane

Construction

Industries

Utilities

This report also presents the manufacturer's landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Mobile Crane industry.

Scope of Mobile Crane Market:

For industry structure analysis, the Mobile Crane industry is not that concentrated. Liebherr, Tadano, Terex and XCMG are famous in the industry for the wonderful performance of products and satisfactory service. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.

Regionally, China is the largest production and sales area of Mobile Crane. In 2016, the sales volume of Mobile Crane was estimated at about 19.3 K Units, which was about 50% of the global total sales volume. Europe and North America are also the main sales regions of Mobile Crane. While the market growth rate in developed countries is slow, the market in India and some other developing countries are promising, with remarkable market growth rate.

Worldwide, the production of Mobile Crane decreases from 64584 Units in 2012 to 39306 Units in 2016, mainly affected by the weak downstream market. But it is forecasted that the global production volume will rises to 44702 Units by the end of 2022.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mobile Crane producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The global Mobile Crane revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Mobile Crane driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Mobile Crane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 9370 million US$ in 2024, from 8930 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.