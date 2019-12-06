 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Mobile Patient Lifts Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 6, 2019

Mobile Patient Lifts

Mobile Patient Lifts is an assistive device that allows patients in hospitals and nursing homes and those receiving home health care to be transferred between a bed and a chair or other similar resting places, using hydraulic power. Sling lifts are used for patients whose mobility is limited. They could be mobile (or floor) lifts or overhead lifts (suspended from ceiling-mounted or overhead tracks).
The leading manufactures mainly are ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, INVACARE, Dupont-medical and Handicare. ArjoHuntleigh is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 25% in 2016. The next is Hill-Rom and INVACARE.
Geographically, the global mobile patient lifts market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share in the global mobile patient lifts market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2016. The next is North America.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Mobile Patient Lifts Market Research Report at : –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13909238   

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Mobile Patient Lifts Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Mobile Patient Lifts Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ArjoHuntleigh

  • Hill-Rom
  • INVACARE
  • DeVilbiss Healthcare
  • Handicare
  • Joerns Healthcare
  • GAINSBOROUGH
  • Prism Medical
  • Hengyi
  • Guldmann
  • AKS

    Mobile Patient Lifts Market by Types

  • Passive Lifts
  • Stand Assist Lifts
  • Ceiling Hoists
  • Sit-to-stand Device
  • Slings

    Mobile Patient Lifts Market by Applications

  • Hospital
  • Nursing Homes
  • Old folksâ home
  • Other

    Ask for the Discount at: – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-discount/13909238

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Mobile Patient Lifts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Mobile Patient Lifts market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Mobile Patient Lifts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Mobile Patient Lifts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Mobile Patient Lifts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 163

    Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence) Purchase Balsa Wood Market Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13909238   

    Browse Full Report Here: –

    https://www.absolutereports.com/global-mobile-patient-lifts-market-growth-2019-2024-13909238    

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Info:

    Name: Ajay More

    Email: sale[email protected]   

    Organization: Absolute Reports

    Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

    Our Other Reports: Natural Latex Mattress Industry: 2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2025 Forecasts Research

     Nylon 11 Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

    Agrochemicals Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2023

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.