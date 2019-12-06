Global Mobile Patient Lifts Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Mobile Patient Lifts is an assistive device that allows patients in hospitals and nursing homes and those receiving home health care to be transferred between a bed and a chair or other similar resting places, using hydraulic power. Sling lifts are used for patients whose mobility is limited. They could be mobile (or floor) lifts or overhead lifts (suspended from ceiling-mounted or overhead tracks).

The leading manufactures mainly are ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, INVACARE, Dupont-medical and Handicare. ArjoHuntleigh is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 25% in 2016. The next is Hill-Rom and INVACARE.

Geographically, the global mobile patient lifts market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share in the global mobile patient lifts market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2016. The next is North America.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill-Rom

INVACARE

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Handicare

Joerns Healthcare

GAINSBOROUGH

Prism Medical

Hengyi

Guldmann

AKS Mobile Patient Lifts Market by Types

Passive Lifts

Stand Assist Lifts

Ceiling Hoists

Sit-to-stand Device

Slings Mobile Patient Lifts Market by Applications

Hospital

Nursing Homes

Old folksâ home