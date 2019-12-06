Global Mobile Patient Lifts Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Mobile Patient Lifts is an assistive device that allows patients in hospitals and nursing homes and those receiving home health care to be transferred between a bed and a chair or other similar resting places, using hydraulic power. Sling lifts are used for patients whose mobility is limited. They could be mobile (or floor) lifts or overhead lifts (suspended from ceiling-mounted or overhead tracks).
The leading manufactures mainly are ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, INVACARE, Dupont-medical and Handicare. ArjoHuntleigh is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 25% in 2016. The next is Hill-Rom and INVACARE.
Geographically, the global mobile patient lifts market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share in the global mobile patient lifts market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2016. The next is North America.
The report outlines the competitive framework of the Mobile Patient Lifts Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
ArjoHuntleigh
Mobile Patient Lifts Market by Types
Mobile Patient Lifts Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Mobile Patient Lifts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Mobile Patient Lifts market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Mobile Patient Lifts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Mobile Patient Lifts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Mobile Patient Lifts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
