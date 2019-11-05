Global Mobile Power Plant Market 2025: Industry Analysis, Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Industry Report

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Mobile Power Plant Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

General Electric

Siemens

Solar Turbines

PW Power Systems

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

MWM

A Mobile Power Plant, usually of the thermal electric type, with all equipment mounted on transport vehicles. Mobile power plants are used where the need for electric power is temporary.High-speed diesels and gas turbines usually serve as the primary motors for a mobile power plant. In addition to the primary motor and the electric generator, the equipment also includes the switching apparatus, a complete cable network, a control console, automation and signaling systems, auxiliary equipment, and spare parts.The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the largest market for mobile power plant. The increasing investments in remote area electrification in the Sub-Saharan African region and a strong presence of onshore oil & gas rigs, especially in the Middle East, drive the market growth in the region.The Mobile Power Plant market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mobile Power Plant.

Oil & Gas

Emergency Power

Remote Area Electrification

Others Mobile Power Plant Market by Types:

1-10MW

10-25MW