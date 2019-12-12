Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size Report 2020 -2025: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) represents service providers who resell wireless network communication services by using the infrastructure of a mobile network operator (MNO). The model gives benefit to both MVNO and MNO. MNO have extra unused network bandwidth which they provide to MVNO at a low price, and thus make optimum utilization of the unused network bandwidth. MVNO, in turn, offer these services to end users without having any support infrastructure and without paying the license fee to the government.

APAC is expected to dominate the market of mobile virtual network operator, supported by growing telecom industry in the region, higher GDP growth rate, and high population of countries such as India and China. APAC is expected to be followed by North America and Europe regions.

In 2018, the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

AT&T

IBM

Verizon

Truphone

Virgin Mobile

T-Mobile

Regions Covered in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

Discount

Business

Telecom

Media

Retail

M2M

Roaming

Reseller Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Service Operator Mobile Virtual Network Operator