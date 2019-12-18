 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Modular Grippers Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Modular Grippers

GlobalModular Grippers Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Modular Grippers market size.

About Modular Grippers:

This report studies the Modular Grippers market. Gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric or pneumatic power, the gripper grips and releases work pieces.Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.

Top Key Players of Modular Grippers Market:

  • SCHUNK
  • SMC
  • IAI
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Festo
  • Yamaha Motor
  • Zimmer
  • Destaco
  • SMAC
  • Gimatic
  • PHD
  • HIWIN
  • Camozzi
  • Afag
  • Schmalz
  • IBG Automation
  • Sichuan Dongju

    Major Types covered in the Modular Grippers Market report are:

  • Electric Grippers
  • Pneumatic Grippers
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Modular Grippers Market report are:

  • Automotive Manufacturing
  • Electronics/Electrical
  • Metal Products
  • Food/Beverage/Personal Care
  • Rubber/Plastics
  • Others (Medical Device
  • etc.)

    Scope of Modular Grippers Market:

  • Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric grippers is relatively a new born product; but the market of electric grippers is growing with a quite considerable speed. There are two types of electric grippers which are commonly produced and used, which includes two-finger electric grippers and three-finger electric grippers. Electric grippers is environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, and they are more suitable than pneumatic gripper in many application situation.
  • In the next eight years, the global production of Modular Grippers is forecasted to maintain a 4%-5% annual growth rate, and the production volume is expected in 2023 will be 2130.74 thousand units.
  • North America and Europe are the largest markets of modular grippers currently; but the market of gripper in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following eight years due to the growing downstream demand.
  • The worldwide market for Modular Grippers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million US$ in 2024, from 850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Modular Grippers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Modular Grippers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Modular Grippers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Modular Grippers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Modular Grippers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Modular Grippers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Modular Grippers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Modular Grippers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Modular Grippers Market Report pages: 137

    1 Modular Grippers Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Modular Grippers by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Modular Grippers Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Modular Grippers Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Modular Grippers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Modular Grippers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Modular Grippers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Modular Grippers Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Modular Grippers Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Modular Grippers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

