Global Modular Grippers Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Modular Grippers Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Modular Grippers market size.

About Modular Grippers:

This report studies the Modular Grippers market. Gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric or pneumatic power, the gripper grips and releases work pieces.Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.

Top Key Players of Modular Grippers Market:

SCHUNK

SMC

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

Zimmer

Destaco

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Afag

Schmalz

IBG Automation

Sichuan Dongju

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13920814 Major Types covered in the Modular Grippers Market report are:

Electric Grippers

Pneumatic Grippers

Other Major Applications covered in the Modular Grippers Market report are:

Automotive Manufacturing

Electronics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/Personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others (Medical Device

etc.) Scope of Modular Grippers Market:

Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric grippers is relatively a new born product; but the market of electric grippers is growing with a quite considerable speed. There are two types of electric grippers which are commonly produced and used, which includes two-finger electric grippers and three-finger electric grippers. Electric grippers is environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, and they are more suitable than pneumatic gripper in many application situation.

In the next eight years, the global production of Modular Grippers is forecasted to maintain a 4%-5% annual growth rate, and the production volume is expected in 2023 will be 2130.74 thousand units.

North America and Europe are the largest markets of modular grippers currently; but the market of gripper in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following eight years due to the growing downstream demand.

The worldwide market for Modular Grippers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million US$ in 2024, from 850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.