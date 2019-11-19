Global Monoammonium Phosphate Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global “Monoammonium Phosphate Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Monoammonium Phosphate market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Monoammonium Phosphate Market Are:

Mosaic Company

Potash

Mitsui Chemicals

URALCHEM

J.B. Chemical

Hubei Liushugou Group

K-Technologies

Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

Wanhua Agro-chem

Shifang Juyuan Chemical

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology

Pacific Chemicals

About Monoammonium Phosphate Market:

Ammonium phosphate is an inorganic salt of ammonium and phosphate. Regardless being non-combustible, ammonium phosphate decomposes at 155ÂºC to emit toxic fumes of nitrous oxide, phosphorus oxide, and ammonia. It is physically available in various forms such as dry powder, solid, liquid, and pellet crystal form. The compound is highly unstable and as a result it is manufactured in long-chain molecules to provide stability. Ammonium phosphate is available in different types such as mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), and ammonium polyphosphate. Among them, mono-ammonium and di-ammonium phosphate are commonly used across the globe.

Ammonium phosphate is used in fertilizers, flame retardant, water treatment chemicals, food & beverages, and many others. Use of ammonium phosphate as a fertilizer holds around 40% share of the market and is expected to grow further due to increasing use of fertilizers in the agricultural countries such as India and Brazil.

Furthermore, usage of the product as a flame retardant is likely to drive the market due to increasing demand from various industries for safety measurements. It is also used as a yeast nutrient in wine making and wead brewing, and for purifying sugar. These factors are propelling the demand for the ammonium phosphate from the food & beverage industries. Additionally, the increasing need for water treatment on the backdrop of water scarcity and growing demand in industrial applications are likely to drive the market positively due to its use as water treatment chemical.

In 2019, the market size of Monoammonium Phosphate is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Monoammonium Phosphate. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Monoammonium Phosphate: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Monoammonium Phosphate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Fertilizer Grade

Industrial Grade

Monoammonium Phosphate Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Health & Personal Care

Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Monoammonium Phosphate?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Monoammonium Phosphate Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Monoammonium Phosphate What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Monoammonium Phosphate What being the manufacturing process of Monoammonium Phosphate?

What will the Monoammonium Phosphate market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Monoammonium Phosphate industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

Monoammonium Phosphate Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Monoammonium Phosphate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate Market Size

2.2 Monoammonium Phosphate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Monoammonium Phosphate Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Monoammonium Phosphate Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Monoammonium Phosphate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Monoammonium Phosphate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Monoammonium Phosphate Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate Production by Type

6.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate Revenue by Type

6.3 Monoammonium Phosphate Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

