Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Monochloroacetic Acid

global “Monochloroacetic Acid Market” report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Monochloroacetic Acid Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA), also called chloroacetic acid, is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80Â°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.
  • The report forecast global Monochloroacetic Acid market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Monochloroacetic Acid industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Monochloroacetic Acid by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Monochloroacetic Acid market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Monochloroacetic Acid according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Monochloroacetic Acid company.4

    Key Companies

  • AkzoNobel
  • CABB
  • Denak
  • Dow Chemicals
  • Daicel Chemical Industries
  • Niacet
  • Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd
  • Shri Chlochem
  • China Pingmei Shenma Group
  • Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry
  • Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical
  • Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong
  • Shandong Huayang Technology
  • Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry
  • Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical
  • Luzhou Hepu Chemical
  • Xuchang Dongfang Chemical
  • Shandong MinJi Chemical
  • Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry
  • Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical
  • Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
  • Tiande Chemical

    Monochloroacetic Acid Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Solid MCA
  • MCA Solution
  • Molten MCA

    Market by Application

  • Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)
  • Agrochemical
  • Surfactants
  • Thioglycolic acid (TGA)
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Monochloroacetic Acid Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Monochloroacetic Acid Market trends
    • Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Monochloroacetic Acid Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Monochloroacetic Acid Market during the forecast period (2020-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Monochloroacetic Acid Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Monochloroacetic Acid market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    ……And Many more.

