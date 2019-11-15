 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Global “Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Monoclonal Antibody Therapy industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market:

  • Abbvie
  • Amgen
  • Glaxosmithkline
  • Merck
  • Novartis

    Know About Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market: 

    Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells that are all clones of a unique parent cell. Monoclonal antibodies can have monovalent affinity, in that they bind to the same epitope (the part of an antigen that is recognized by the antibody). In contrast, polyclonal antibodies bind to multiple epitopes and are usually made by several different plasma cell (antibody secreting immune cell) lineages.Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies act through multiple mechanisms, such as blocking of targeted molecule functions, inducing apoptosis in cells which express the target, or by modulating signaling pathways. One possible treatment for cancer involves monoclonal antibodies that bind only to cancer cell-specific antigens and induce an immune response against the target cancer cell.In addition, monoclonal antibodies used for autoimmune diseases include infliximab and adalimumab, which are effective in rheumatoid arthritis, Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis and ankylosing spondylitis by their ability to bind to and inhibit TNF-Î±.In 2018, the global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market by Applications:

  • Diagnostic Test
  • Analytical And Chemical Uses
  • Cancer Treatment
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Hematological Disorders

    Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market by Types:

  • Recombinant
  • Chimeric
  • Humanized
  • Human

    Regions covered in the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue by Product
    4.3 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Product
    6.3 North America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Product
    7.3 Europe Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Monoclonal Antibody Therapy by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Forecast
    12.5 Europe Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

