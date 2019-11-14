Global Monofilament Fishing Line Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Global Monofilament Fishing Line Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Monofilament Fishing Line Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Monofilament Fishing Line industry.

Geographically, Monofilament Fishing Line Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Monofilament Fishing Line including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Monofilament Fishing Line Market Repot:

PureFishing

Sunline

Sufix International

Toray

SHIMANO INC

DAIWAÂ

Maxima Fishing Line

Momoi

Ultima

Seaguar

FORTUNE

Ande Monofilament

Mercan Fishing Lines

FOX InternationalÂ

Schneider Fishing Lines

FirstDart

Jarvis Walker Pty Ltd About Monofilament Fishing Line: Monofilament fishing line (shortened to just mono) is fishing line made from a single fiber of plastic. Most fishing lines are now monofilament because monofilament fibers are cheap to produce and are produced in a range of diameters which have different tensile strengths. Monofilament Fishing Line Industry report begins with a basic Monofilament Fishing Line market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Monofilament Fishing Line Market Types:

Below 0.20 mm

0.20-0.40 mm

0.40-0.80 mm

Above 0.80 mm Monofilament Fishing Line Market Applications:

Saltwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Freshwater Fishing

What are the key factors driving the global Monofilament Fishing Line?

Who are the key manufacturers in Monofilament Fishing Line space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Monofilament Fishing Line?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Monofilament Fishing Line market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Monofilament Fishing Line opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Monofilament Fishing Line market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Monofilament Fishing Line market? Scope of Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Monofilament Fishing Line industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 29.41 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest area of revenue, also the leader in the whole Monofilament Fishing Line industry.

Second, the sales of Monofilament Fishing Line increased from 7333 million meters in 2013 to 8680 million meters in 2017 with an average growth rate of 4.31%.

Third, Europe occupied 33.13% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively account for around 26.67% and 15.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Monofilament Fishing Line producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Monofilament Fishing Line revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Monofilament Fishing Line.

The worldwide market for Monofilament Fishing Line is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.