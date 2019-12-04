Global Motors and Drives in Discrete Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

The Motors and Drives in Discrete research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

The motors provide special mechanical properties and systems solutions to end-users and have higher efficiency than standard motors. End-users demand custom-made motors for their tasks as a standard electric motor is insufficient in conjunction with a robust application. They are opting for more customized solutions as per their specific requirements. These motors are sophisticated in operations and have enhanced the market opportunities for low voltage motor and drives manufacturers. .

Motors and Drives in Discrete Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ABB

Danfoss

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

WEG

Allied Motion Technologies

ARC Systems

Emerson CT

Franklin Electric

Fuji Electric

GE

Huali

KEB

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

Yaskawa.

and many more. Motors and Drives in Discrete Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Motors and Drives in Discrete Market can be Split into:

Motors

Drivers. By Applications, the Motors and Drives in Discrete Market can be Split into:

Compressors

Elevator and lifts

Conveyor

Fans

Pumps