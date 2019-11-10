Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Global “Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market. The Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market:

A molded case circuit breaker, abbreviated MCCB, is a type of electrical protection device that can be used for a wide range of voltages, and frequencies of both 50 Hz and 60 Hz.Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 18.74 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 12.97 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.16 percent revenue share.In terms of the classification segment, Thermal Magnetic MCCB market accounted for over 58% of the overall share in 2015, and Electronic Trip MCCB accounted for over 41%. MCCBs are generally used in building, data center and networks, industry, energy and infrastructures applications. In terms of the applications segment, the industry segment was the largest contributor in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market. In 2015 the industry segment amounted for 37.06% revenue share. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still negative about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.Although sales of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.The global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market was 3300 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market:

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

GE Industrial

Hager

Fuji Electric

CHINT Electrics

Changshu Switchgear

Rockwell Automation

OMEGA

Building

Data center and Networks

Industry

Energy and infrastructures Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market by Types:

Thermal Magnetic MCCB