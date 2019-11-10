 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Global “Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market. The Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market: 

A molded case circuit breaker, abbreviated MCCB, is a type of electrical protection device that can be used for a wide range of voltages, and frequencies of both 50 Hz and 60 Hz.Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 18.74 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 12.97 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.16 percent revenue share.In terms of the classification segment, Thermal Magnetic MCCB market accounted for over 58% of the overall share in 2015, and Electronic Trip MCCB accounted for over 41%. MCCBs are generally used in building, data center and networks, industry, energy and infrastructures applications. In terms of the applications segment, the industry segment was the largest contributor in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market. In 2015 the industry segment amounted for 37.06% revenue share. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still negative about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.Although sales of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.The global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market was 3300 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market:

  • Schneider Electric
  • ABB
  • Eaton
  • Siemens
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • GE Industrial
  • Hager
  • Fuji Electric
  • CHINT Electrics
  • Changshu Switchgear
  • Rockwell Automation
  • OMEGA
  • NOARK

    Regions covered in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market by Applications:

  • Building
  • Data center and Networks
  • Industry
  • Energy and infrastructures

    Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market by Types:

  • Thermal Magnetic MCCB
  • Electronic Trip MCCB

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Product
    6.3 North America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Product
    7.3 Europe Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

