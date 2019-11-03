Global Moulding Equipment Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Moulding Equipment Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Moulding Equipment Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Moulding lines are standard equipment in modern foundries. The lines produce large numbers of precision moulds with high levels of repeatability, requiring a minimum number of operators.

The central components of a normal moulding line are the moulding machine, the pouring and cooling line and the mould emptying station. The moulds are produced automatically. All lifting, turning and feed movements are integrated into the operating cycle of the line. Manual intervention is reduced to a minimum.

In 2017, Moulding Equipments market managed to increase sales in Asia-Pacific regions, with the revenue 211.43 million USD. In the next six years, the Asia-Pacific revenue of Moulding Equipments will maintain a 8.04% annual growth rate, revenue is expected in 2023 will be 336.2 million USD.

The price of Moulding Equipments is slightly decreased in nearly five years. For being accorded with the corresponding application area, the product price has a large differences.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Chinese recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

As large demand of Moulding Equipments product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sinto

DISA

Loramendi

KW

Hunter

Tokyu

Koyo

ABM Group

Baoding Well

Jinan Foundry and Metalforming Machinery

Baoding Yonghong

Suzhu Foundry Machinery

Zosan

Huapei

Baodong CAN (kemeng)

Haitel

Delin Machinery

Juneng Moulding Equipment Market by Types

Moulding Vertical

Flask

MATCH Moulding Equipment Market by Applications

Automotive