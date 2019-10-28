Global Mucormycosis Market 2025 Segmentation, Size and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions

Abbott Laboratories

Biocon

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Merck

Roche

Bristol Myers Squibb

Mucormycosis is any fungal infection caused by fungi in the order Mucorales. Generally, species in the Mucor, Rhizopus, Absidia, and Cunninghamella genera are most often implicated. The disease is often characterized by hyphae growing in and around blood vessels and can be potentially life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals.If mucormycosis is suspected, amphotericin B therapy should be immediately administered due to the rapid spread and high mortality rate of the disease. Amphotericin B is usually administered for an additional 46 weeks after initial therapy begins to ensure eradication of the infection. After administration of either amphotericin B or posaconazole, surgical removal of the fungus ball is indicated. The disease must be monitored carefully for any signs of reemergence.

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Institutes

Research Organization Mucormycosis Market by Types:

Rhizopus

Rhizomucor

Cunninghamella

Apophysomyces

Saksenaea

Lichtheimia (Absidia)