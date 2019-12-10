Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
This report studies the Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) market. Multifactor authentication (MFA) is a security system that requires more than one method of authentication from independent categories of credentials to verify the userâs identity for a login or other transaction.
Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment contributed a largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing need for secure identification and verification techniques. By geography, North America commanded the largest market share due to plenty IT infrastructures and more financial institutions & companies in this region.
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) comes with different models such as two-factor authentication, three-factor authentication, four-factor authentication, and five-factor authentication. The two-factor authentication includes smart card with pin, smart card with biometric technology, biometric technology with pin, two biometric authentications, and one time password with pin. The three authentications include smart card with pin and biometric technology, smart card with two biometric technologies, pin with two biometric technologies, and three biometric authentications. On the other hand, four- and five-factor authentication includes the use of smart card and pin with more than one biometric technology such as face recognition, fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, and so on. MFA model using two factors is gaining popularityin the market; occupying almost 90.88% of its share as of 2017, followed by three-, four-, and five-factor authentication respectively.
MFA is popular due to the high degree of security and is much better than a single username and password combination. Different models of MFA have found various applications in verticals: BFSI, government, immigration & travel, commercial security, electronics and healthcare.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Morpho (France)
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market by Types
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Segment by Type
2.3 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Consumption by Type
2.4 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Segment by Application
2.5 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Consumption by Application
3 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Players
3.1 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Regions
4.1 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Regions
4.2 Americas Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Distributors
10.3 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Customer
11 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Product Offered
12.3 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
