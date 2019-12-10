Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This report studies the Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) market. Multifactor authentication (MFA) is a security system that requires more than one method of authentication from independent categories of credentials to verify the userâs identity for a login or other transaction.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment contributed a largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing need for secure identification and verification techniques. By geography, North America commanded the largest market share due to plenty IT infrastructures and more financial institutions & companies in this region.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) comes with different models such as two-factor authentication, three-factor authentication, four-factor authentication, and five-factor authentication. The two-factor authentication includes smart card with pin, smart card with biometric technology, biometric technology with pin, two biometric authentications, and one time password with pin. The three authentications include smart card with pin and biometric technology, smart card with two biometric technologies, pin with two biometric technologies, and three biometric authentications. On the other hand, four- and five-factor authentication includes the use of smart card and pin with more than one biometric technology such as face recognition, fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, and so on. MFA model using two factors is gaining popularityin the market; occupying almost 90.88% of its share as of 2017, followed by three-, four-, and five-factor authentication respectively.

MFA is popular due to the high degree of security and is much better than a single username and password combination. Different models of MFA have found various applications in verticals: BFSI, government, immigration & travel, commercial security, electronics and healthcare.

