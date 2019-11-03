Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in todays modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually. Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs.The global average price of multilayer ceramic chip capacitor is in the falling volatility trend, from 3.23 $/K Pcs in 2012 to 2.77 $/K Pcs in 2016. But it showed a rising trend in Q1 2017 in China, and then dropped.China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea are now the key producers and consumers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. China and Japan are the two largest consumption countries of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor products in the world in the past few years while the Chinese market share may increase to about 36% in 2017 from 34% in 2012, and China and Japan will keep the leading position in the next few years. Murata, Samsung Electro (SEMCO), TDK Corp, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo, Walsin, Kemet, Samwha, Vishay, JDI, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua, EYANG are the leading suppliers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. Chinese producers mainly sprang up before 2000, Fenghua, EYANG are the key producers in China now, and most of them got the process from overseas companies. The leading Companies in China is usually foreign investment from Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corp

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden

Yageo

Walsin

Kemet

Samwha

Vishay

JDI

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua

EYANG

Three-Circle

NIC Components

Nippon Chemi-Con

MARUWA

Torch Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market by Types

X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

Others Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market by Applications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defence