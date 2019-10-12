Global Musk Market 2025 Potential Growth, Size, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players

Global “Musk Market” report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios. Musk Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14031041

About Musk Market:

Musk is a class of aromatic substances commonly used as base notes in perfumery. They include glandular secretions from animals such as the musk deer, numerous plants emitting similar fragrances, and artificial substances with similar odors. Musk was a name originally given to a substance with a penetrating odor obtained from a gland of the male musk deer. The substance has been used as a popular perfume fixative since ancient times and is one of the more expensive animal products in the world.In 2015, the global synthetic musk market was led by China. Europe was the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of synthetic musk are concentrated in China and Europe. Yingyang is the world leader, holding 34.46% production market share in 2015. Firmenich and Symrise are also synthetic musk market leader in Europe.Musk downstream is wide and recently Musk has acquired increasing significance in various fields of household chemicals, pharmacology and others. Globally, the musk market is mainly driven by growing demand for household chemicals.According to our research and Analysis, synthetic musk manufacturers from China and EU are the major leaders in the international market of musk. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the global market, as well as big gap between international brands and china brands on price. In the future, green synthetic musk will be the mainstream market. Currently, the European manufacturers are trying to improve their technology. In sum, artificial musk and synthetic musk production is still too small for the whole market.The global Musk market was 160 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

Firmenich

Symrise

PFW

Yingyang

Great Nation

Achiever Biochem

Fangsheng

Lianxin

Huixiang

SIMDB

Hongyan

Tiancheng

Huashan For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14031041 Musk Market by Applications:

Pharmacology

Household Chemicals

Others Musk Market by Types:

Natural Musk

Artificial Musk