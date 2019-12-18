 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global MVR Evaporator Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

MVR Evaporator

The report outlines the competitive framework of the MVR Evaporator Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global MVR Evaporator Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Mechanical Vapor Re-Compression (MVR), sometimes referred to as Mechanical Vapor Compression (MVC), is a highly efficient process using mechanical energy input to achieve evaporation and condensation. The fundamental difference between the vapor compression unit and the conventional evaporator is that the latent heat of vaporization is fully utilized in the vapor compression evaporator. Since the evaporator also serves as the condenser, essentially all of the latent heat is recycled, with no rejection of heat to cooling water. The evaporation takes place on a thin-film heat transfer surface where steam condenses on one side and water boils on the other side.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with MVR Evaporator industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into MVR Evaporator industry, the current demand for MVR Evaporator product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.
As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese MVR Evaporator industry is not only begin to transit to high-end MVR Evaporator products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
Although sales of MVR Evaporator brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the MVR Evaporator field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GEA

  • Bucher
  • IDE
  • GE
  • Veolia
  • SPX
  • Caloris
  • ENCON Evaporators
  • John Brooks Company
  • ANDRITZ K.K
  • Cerogers
  • Aqua-Pure Ventures
  • Sunevap
  • Yixing Grand
  • Hecheng Pharmaceutical
  • OECH
  • Huafang Machinery
  • Saigeer
  • ZTHB
  • Crystal Energy
  • Jiangzhong Equipment
  • Turbovap
  • Xinde
  • Leke Thermal

    MVR Evaporator Market by Types

  • Multi-effect Evaporation
  • Vapor Recompression

    MVR Evaporator Market by Applications

  • Sugar Plants
  • Milk and Juice Processing Plants
  • RO Reject Concentration
  • Brine Concentration
  • Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification
  • Car Wash Recycling
  • Borers Removal from Wash Down
  • Chemical Solution Concentrations
  • Generating Dry Effluent

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global MVR Evaporator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of MVR Evaporator market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global MVR Evaporator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the MVR Evaporator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of MVR Evaporator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 182

