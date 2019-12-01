 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global N-Butyl Acetate Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

N-Butyl Acetate

GlobalN-Butyl Acetate Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of N-Butyl Acetate Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

N-Butyl Acetate Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

N-Butyl Acetate Market Manufactures:

  • OXEA
  • BASF
  • Ineos Oxide
  • DOW
  • PETRONAS
  • Eastman
  • KH Neochem
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Carbohim
  • Korea Alcohol Industrial
  • Baichuan
  • Handsome
  • Yankuang
  • Jinyinmeng
  • Sanmu
  • Chang Chun Petrochemical
  • Longtian
  • Shiny Chemical
  • Jidong Solvent

    N-Butyl Acetate Market Types:

  • Superior Grade
  • First Grade
  • Qualified Grade

    N-Butyl Acetate Market Applications:

  • Paints & Coatings Industry
  • Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Perfumes & Flavor Industry
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • N-Butanol and acetic acid are the main raw materials. Most manufacturers obtain raw materials by themselves.
  • N-Butyl acetate are mainly applied in paints & coatings industry, chemical & pharmaceutical industry, perfumes & flavor industry, of which paints & coatings industry occupy the largest share.
  • The world n-butyl acetate consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The growth rate will increase at a growth rate of about 4.50%. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe and Japan.
  • In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for N-Butyl Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the N-Butyl Acetate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of N-Butyl Acetate Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global N-Butyl Acetate Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key N-Butyl Acetate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the N-Butyl Acetate market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 N-Butyl Acetate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of N-Butyl Acetate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global N-Butyl Acetate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global N-Butyl Acetate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 N-Butyl Acetate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 N-Butyl Acetate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global N-Butyl Acetate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 N-Butyl Acetate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 N-Butyl Acetate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global N-Butyl Acetate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

