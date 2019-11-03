Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Foreseeable to Spectator a Growth over 2024

About N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.NMP has the advantages of low toxicity, high boiling point, high solubility, etc.NMP has wide applications in electronics, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, petrochemical processing and others.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Key Players:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

LyondellBasell

Ashland

Dupont

Eastman

Qingyun Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Types:

Electronic Grade NMP

Pharmaceutical Grade NMP

Industrial Grade NMP N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Applications:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry has strong technical barriers and high industry concentration. The top 5 manufacturers accounted for 50.2% share in 2017. The manufacturers are concentrated in China, United States, Europe and Japan. BASF is the largest producer in the world and the production reached 58231 MT in 2017. China is the largest manufacture region and the hare accounted for 43.55% in 2015. The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry has a faster growth rate and there are some manufacturers go into operation in the recent years.

The manufacture shares of United States, Europe and Japan were 15.52%, 20.53% and 6.58%.

China is the main import region and Europe is the main export region in 2015. The consumption shares of China, Europe, United States , Japan and Korea were 39.23%, 16.78%, 16.9% ,9.79% and 7.7%.

The worldwide market for N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.