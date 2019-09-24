Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market also studies the global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4):

N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market. N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) is a clear, low-color, water miscible, liquid amine possessing a penetrating, ammoniacal odor.

N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market by Manufactures:

Huntsman

BASF

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Jiangsu Dingsheng Chemical

Liyang Yutian Chemical

Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical

N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Types:

Purity: 99-99.5%

Purity＞99.5% N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Applications:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

The N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market by product type and applications/end industries. The poduction of N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) will increase to 16972 MT in 2017 from 14430 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.30%. Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) capacity utilization rate remained at around 69% in 2016.

The worldwide market for N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.