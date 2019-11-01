Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Nonane is found in common oregano. Nonane is present in numerous plant oils including olive oils. Nonane is a linear alkane hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C9H20. Nonane has 35 structural isomers. Nonane belongs to the family of Acyclic Alkanes. These are acyclic hydrocarbons consisting only of n carbon atoms and m hydrogen atoms where m=2*n + 2.

N-Nonane is a clear colorless liquid with a sharp odor. Flash point 86°F. Insoluble in water and less dense than water. Contact may irritate eyes and possibly injury the cornea. May irritate skin. Vapor inhalation may cause irritation. Prolonged inhalation may lead to breathing difficulty. Ingestion causes abdominal discomfort, nausea and diarrhea.

In 2016, the global N-Nonane market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of N-Nonane are concentrated in China and EU.

Although sales of N-Nonane brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

97-99% N-Nonane

99% N-Nonane

Chemical Solvents

Organic Synthesis

Rubber Industry