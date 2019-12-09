 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 9, 2019

N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2)

N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Nonane is found in common oregano. Nonane is present in numerous plant oils including olive oils. Nonane is a linear alkane hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C9H20. Nonane has 35 structural isomers. Nonane belongs to the family of Acyclic Alkanes. These are acyclic hydrocarbons consisting only of n carbon atoms and m hydrogen atoms where m=2*n + 2.
N-Nonane is a clear colorless liquid with a sharp odor. Flash point 86Â°F. Insoluble in water and less dense than water. Contact may irritate eyes and possibly injury the cornea. May irritate skin. Vapor inhalation may cause irritation. Prolonged inhalation may lead to breathing difficulty. Ingestion causes abdominal discomfort, nausea and diarrhea.
In 2016, the global N-Nonane market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of N-Nonane are concentrated in China and EU.
Although sales of N-Nonane brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ZT League

  • Dow
  • Merck
  • Honeywell

  • N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market by Types

  • 97-99% N-Nonane
  • 99% N-Nonane
  • Others

    N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market by Applications

  • Chemical Solvents
  • Organic Synthesis
  • Rubber Industry
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Segment by Type

    2.3 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Consumption by Type

    2.4 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Segment by Application

    2.5 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Consumption by Application

    3 Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) by Players

    3.1 Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) by Regions

    4.1 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) by Regions

    4.2 Americas N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Distributors

    10.3 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Customer

    11 Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Forecast

    11.1 Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Product Offered

    12.3 N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 135

