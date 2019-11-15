 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Nanocellulose Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Manufactures, Services and 2024 Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Nanocellulose

Global “Nanocellulose Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Nanocellulose in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Nanocellulose Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Celluforce
  • Paperlogic
  • University of Maine
  • The US Forest Service
  • Borregaard
  • Inventia
  • Oji Paper
  • American Process
  • Nippon Paper

    The report provides a basic overview of the Nanocellulose industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Nanocellulose Market Types:

  • NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)
  • Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC)
  • Bacterial Cellulose

    Nanocellulose Market Applications:

  • Composites Materials
  • Nonwovens Adsorbent Webs
  • Paper and Board
  • Food Products
  • Others

    Finally, the Nanocellulose market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Nanocellulose market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and Japan are still the main consumption regions due to the advanced technology and rapid development of economy.
  • Nanocellulose can be classified as 3 types, including NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC), Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC), Bacterial Cellulose. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 35.51% of the nanocellulose market is consumed in Paper and Board industry, 29.99% in Food Products in 2017.
  • The raw materials used to make nanocellulose are Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), Refined Cotton, Wood pulp. On the global market, supply of raw materials is sufficient.
  • The worldwide market for Nanocellulose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 46.3% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 39 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nanocellulose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 121

    1 Nanocellulose Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Nanocellulose by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Nanocellulose Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Nanocellulose Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Nanocellulose Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Nanocellulose Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Nanocellulose Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Nanocellulose Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Nanocellulose Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Nanocellulose Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

