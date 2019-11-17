Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Nanoimprint lithography is based on surface structuring with a template consisting of topographic patterns. After imprinting, the patterns have to be transferred in order to obtain different functionalities. As lithography method, nanoimprint is fully compatible to the standard micro-fabrication techniques, including different transfer processes such as etching, lift-off, selective re-growth or diffusion. In most cases, a thin layer of resist is deposited on the substrate and then imprinted, resulting in a thickness contrast. This may need a further treatment by reactive ion etching (RIE) to remove the residual resist layer and to transfer the features into the used substrate material. Therefore, the process control of both imprinting and etching are important in order to obtain a suitable resist profile without any residual layer. For some particular applications, the resist layer can be replaced by functional materials or omitted for an imprint directly into the substrate.

The world leading vendors in the market are Obducat which accounted the revenue market share of 35.56%, followed by EV Group and Canon.

Globally, 145 units nanoimprint lithography system have been put into the market in the year 2017, while Europe attributes close to 59.31% of the world production, North America close to 28.97%, China 6.21%, and Japan 5.52%. Optical equipment accounts for 47.59% of all nanoimprint lithography system consumption, compared to 40.69% for consumer electronics.

