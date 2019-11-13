Global Naphthalene Market Future Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Market Research, Analysis and Forecast 2039

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Naphthalene Market” report provides detailed analysis and competitive analysis by region and other main information like a manufacturing process, raw material, and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Naphthalene Market report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering till the 2023. The Report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets.

The Naphthalene market is predicted to develop CAGR at 2.01% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Naphthalene market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The high demand for naphthalene sulfonates in China will trigger the naphthalene market growth in the forthcoming years. The country accounts for over 63% of the global consumption of naphthalene and naphthalene sulfonates. These specialty chemicals are often added in concrete admixtures to reduce water consumption while improving the durability, workability, and strength of concrete. As a result, a rising number of construction activities in China will eventually boost the naphthalene sulfonates market demand during the forecast period. analysts have predicted that the naphthalene market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Naphthalene:

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

JFE Holdings

Inc.

Koppers Inc.

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.