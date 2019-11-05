Global Naphthalene Market Report: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Naphthalene Market” analysis and Forecast 2019-2023 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Moreover, Naphthalene Market proposes Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, and Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply. Naphthalene market covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, volume, and value, including market size, as well as price data.

The Naphthalene market is predicted to develop CAGR at 2.01% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Naphthalene market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The high demand for naphthalene sulfonates in China will trigger the naphthalene market growth in the forthcoming years. The country accounts for over 63% of the global consumption of naphthalene and naphthalene sulfonates. These specialty chemicals are often added in concrete admixtures to reduce water consumption while improving the durability, workability, and strength of concrete. As a result, a rising number of construction activities in China will eventually boost the naphthalene sulfonates market demand during the forecast period. analysts have predicted that the naphthalene market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Naphthalene:

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

JFE Holdings

Inc.

Koppers Inc.

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.