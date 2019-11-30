Global Nasogastric Tube Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Nasogastric Tube Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Nasogastric Tube Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902690

Nasogastric tube: A tube that is passed through the nose and down through the nasopharynx and esophagus into the stomach. Abbreviated NG tube. It is a flexible tube made of rubber or plastic, and it has bidirectional potential. It can be used to remove the contents of the stomach, including air, to decompress the stomach, or to remove small solid objects and fluid, such as poison, from the stomach. An NG tube can also be used to put substances into the stomach, and so it may be used to place nutrients directly into the stomach when a patient cannot take food or drink by mouth.

Europe is the largest consumer of Nasogastric Tube, with a consumption market share of 25.55% and a production market share of 34.9% in 2015.

The second place is China, following Europe with the consumption market share of 25.11% and the production market share of 16.3% in 2015.

China is the important supplier of Nasogastric Tube. In 2015, the production revenue of Nasogastric Tube was more than 11.48% share, and the consumption was about 25.11%. So there are large numbers of Nasogastric Tube importing from China.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Andersen Products

Bard Medical

Bicakcilar

Degania Silicone

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

Pacific Hospital Supply

Rontis Medical

… Nasogastric Tube Market by Types

Levin tube

Sengstaken-Blakemore tube

Others Nasogastric Tube Market by Applications

Children Use