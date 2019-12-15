 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Natural Phenols Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Vinpocetine

Vinpocetine is a synthetic derivative of the vinca alkaloid vincamine, an extract from the lesser periwinkle plant.

Summary

  • Vinpocetine is a synthetic derivative of the vinca alkaloid vincamine, an extract from the lesser periwinkle plant. Vinpocetine was first isolated from the plant in 1975 by the Hungarian chemist Csaba SzÃ¡ntay. The mass production of the synthetic compound was started in 1978 by the Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter Gedeon. The indications is improvement all symptoms of cerebral infarction and cerebral hemorrhage sequela, cerebrovascular atherosclerosis
  • The report forecast global Vinpocetine market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Vinpocetine industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Vinpocetine by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Vinpocetine market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Vinpocetine according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Vinpocetine company.4

    Key Companies

  • Gedeon Richter
  • Runhong
  • Sun Pharma
  • WZT
  • PUDE
  • Welman
  • ZhiTong
  • Liaoning Zhiying
  • COVEX
  • Northeast Pharma
  • Micro Labs

    Market Segmentation of Vinpocetine Market

    Market Segmentation of Vinpocetine Market

    Market by Application

  • Household
  • Hospital

  • Market by Type

  • Tablet
  • Injection

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Vinpocetine Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Vinpocetine Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Vinpocetine

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Vinpocetine Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 100

