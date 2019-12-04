Global Nausea Medicine Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Top Key Players of Global Nausea Medicine Market Are:

Merck

Sanofi

TESARO

Roche

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

ANI Pharmaceuticals

About Nausea Medicine Market:

Nausea is an unpleasant, diffuse sensation of unease and discomfort, often perceived as an urge to vomit. While not painful, it can be a debilitating symptom if prolonged, and has been described as placing discomfort on the chest, upper abdomen, or back of the throat.

Many pharmacologic medications are available for the treatment of nausea. There is no medication that is clearly superior to other medications for all cases of nausea. The choice of antiemetic medication may be based on the situation during which the person experiences nausea. For people with motion sickness and vertigo, antihistamines and anticholinergics such as meclizine and scopolamine are particularly effective. Nausea and vomiting associated with migraine headaches respond best to dopamine antagonists such as metoclopramide, prochlorperazine, and chlorpromazine. In cases of gastroenteritis, serotonin antagonists such as ondansetron were found to suppress nausea and vomiting, as well as reduce the need for IV fluid resuscitation.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Nausea Medicine in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Antacids

Antagonists

Anti-Anxiety Drugs

Steroids

Cannabinoids

Nausea Medicine Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Hospital

Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

