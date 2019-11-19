 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Naval Vessel MRO Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Naval Vessel MRO

GlobalNaval Vessel MRO Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Naval vessels are differentiated from civilian ships by their design and purpose. Such ships are damage resilient and armed. Naval vessels MRO is crucial for sustaining and extending the life of a vessel. It comprises maintenance, overhauls, routine checks, inspections, repairs, and modifications carried out on a vessel and their components. MRO services assure the safety and airworthiness of naval vessels.
At present, the market of Naval Vessel MRO is concentrated in the coastal countries and regions. North America, Europe and Asia â Pacific are the main regions. North America is the largest area in the world, which occupied about 35.70% in 2016. The second large area is Asia â Pacific, accounting for 31.68%.
The global leading players in this market are BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, URS Corporation, Saab and Elbit Systems. The top 5 players occupied about half of the market.
The Naval Vessel MRO split to three segments by vessel type: Surface Warship, Submarines and Support vessels. Surface Warship dominated the market with a market share of 57.50% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • BAE Systems
  • General Dynamics
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Raytheon
  • URS Corporation
  • Saab

    Naval Vessel MRO Market by Types

  • Engine MRO
  • Dry Dock MRO
  • Component MRO

    Naval Vessel MRO Market by Applications

  • Surface Warship
  • Submarines
  • Support Vessels

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Naval Vessel MRO Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Naval Vessel MRO Segment by Type

    2.3 Naval Vessel MRO Consumption by Type

    2.4 Naval Vessel MRO Segment by Application

    2.5 Naval Vessel MRO Consumption by Application

    3 Global Naval Vessel MRO by Players

    3.1 Global Naval Vessel MRO Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Naval Vessel MRO Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Naval Vessel MRO Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 119

